BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
BOP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
DFML 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
DGKC 76.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.95%)
FABL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
FFL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
GGL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
HBL 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 116.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.43%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.65%)
PRL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SNGP 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
SSGC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
TRG 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,478 Increased By 17.3 (0.27%)
BR30 23,625 Increased By 84.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 62,819 Increased By 125.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 20,969 Increased By 29.7 (0.14%)
Dec 22, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 08:21am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Detained women, children of Baloch protesters of Islamabad released

Read here for details.

  • General Election 2024: PML-N seeks two-day extension in deadline for filing nomination papers

Read here for details.

  • PTI moves Supreme Court over level playing field

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read here for details.

  • IHC rejects Imran Khan’s appeal to suspend Toshakhana verdict

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Read here for details.

  • Enhancing exports ‘only way for sustainable growth’: Dr Shamshad

Read here for details.

  • Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

Read here for details.

