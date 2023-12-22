Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Detained women, children of Baloch protesters of Islamabad released

General Election 2024: PML-N seeks two-day extension in deadline for filing nomination papers

PTI moves Supreme Court over level playing field

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

IHC rejects Imran Khan’s appeal to suspend Toshakhana verdict

Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Enhancing exports ‘only way for sustainable growth’: Dr Shamshad

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

