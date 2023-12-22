BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 21, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Detained women, children of Baloch protesters of Islamabad released
Read here for details.
- General Election 2024: PML-N seeks two-day extension in deadline for filing nomination papers
Read here for details.
- PTI moves Supreme Court over level playing field
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months
Read here for details.
- IHC rejects Imran Khan’s appeal to suspend Toshakhana verdict
Read here for details.
- Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves
Read here for details.
- Enhancing exports ‘only way for sustainable growth’: Dr Shamshad
Read here for details.
- Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive
Read here for details.
