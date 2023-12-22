Nighat Awan assumes role of Acting President KATI

KARACHI: Nighat Awan, Senior Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), assumed the role of Acting President following the early retirement announcement of President Faraz-ur-Rehman.

The appointment was made official by Faraz-ur-Rehman, who praised Nighat Awan’s capabilities and commitment to the business community.

Nighat Awan, an active businesswoman within KATI, has previously served as Vice President and fulfilled the duties of Acting President during Faraz-ur-Rehman’s absence.

She is recognized for her dedication to the industrial sector and has been actively involved in addressing the challenges faced by the business community.

President Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed confidence in Nighat Awan’s ability to lead KATI during this transition.

Nighat Awan, on assuming the role of Acting President, reaffirmed her commitment to all industrialists in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023