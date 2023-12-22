FM presents ECO Award to Dr Ijaz Nabi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday presented the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Award 2023 to Dr Ijaz Nabi, Professor Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the ECO Awards are conferred on eminent individuals from ECO Member States on their outstanding research work, contributions and achievements with regional character and contribution to the organisation’s goals and objectives, in the fields of economics, history and culture, science and technology, education, agriculture and environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023