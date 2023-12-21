Ukraine shoots down 34 out of 35 Russian drones

KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence shot down 34 out of 35 Russian drones launched in a major overnight attack on 12 Ukrainian regions, the air force said on Thursday.

Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in several waves from about 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 3:30 a.m., the air force said in a statement.

Air alerts in many Ukrainian regions in the centre, southeast and north lasted for hours.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.