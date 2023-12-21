BAFL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2%)
Ukraine shoots down 34 out of 35 Russian drones

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 12:43pm
KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence shot down 34 out of 35 Russian drones launched in a major overnight attack on 12 Ukrainian regions, the air force said on Thursday.

Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in several waves from about 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 3:30 a.m., the air force said in a statement.

Air alerts in many Ukrainian regions in the centre, southeast and north lasted for hours.

Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

