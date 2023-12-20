BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-7.13%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.26%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.12%)
FABL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.31%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.21%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.84%)
HUBC 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.24%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.67%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.17%)
SNGP 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.66%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.6%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.69%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.47%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-6.37%)
UNITY 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.28%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,265 Decreased By -193.5 (-3%)
BR30 22,604 Decreased By -752.5 (-3.22%)
KSE100 61,347 Decreased By -1486.2 (-2.37%)
KSE30 20,513 Decreased By -488.8 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK inflation hits lowest level in more than two years

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:35pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: British inflation has slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years on falling petrol prices, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis after aggressive interest-rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 3.9 percent in November from 4.6 percent in the previous month, attaining the weakest rate since September 2021, the Office of National Statistics said.

The news handed a further boost to embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after inflation had already achieved his goal of falling below five percent in October.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news but conceded that Britons were still struggling with elevated consumer prices.

“With inflation more than halved we are starting to remove inflationary pressures from the economy,” said Hunt.

“We are back on the path to healthy, sustainable growth. But many families are still struggling with high prices so we will continue to prioritise measures that help with cost of living pressures.”

Sunak is currently seen as unlikely to win next year’s general election, as his governing Conservatives trail Keir Starmer’s main opposition Labour party.

Rate freeze

November marked a sharper slowdown than expectations of 4.3 percent, but the rate is nevertheless almost double the Bank of England’s official target of 2.0 percent.

“Inflation eased again to its lowest annual rate for over two years, but prices remain substantially above what they were before the invasion of Ukraine,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Bank of England holds interest rate, warns on inflation

“The biggest driver for this month’s fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year. Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year.”

The news comes one week after the BoE froze its key interest rate at a 15-year peak of 5.25 percent – but warned that it will remain elevated to tackle stubbornly high consumer prices.

Inflation had surged to a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent in October 2022, stoked by spiking energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia and sparking a cost-of-living squeeze in Britain.

Still too high

Wednesday’s data sparked speculation the BoE could now decide to start cutting borrowing costs next year.

However, core inflation – which strips out food and energy costs – eased only slightly to stand at 5.2 percent in November from 5.6 percent in October.

“The sharper-than-expected fall in inflation in November is good news, pointing to a continued easing in price pressures,” noted Deloitte senior economist Debapratim De.

“Those hoping that this allows the Band of England to soften its relatively hawkish stance on interest rates might be disappointed though.

“Measures of underlying pricing strength, such as core and services inflation, have eased further but still remain at elevated levels.”

And its governor, Andrew Bailey, cautioned that there was “still some way to go” in policymakers’ efforts to dampen inflationary pressures.

Russia-Ukraine war British inflation Consumer Prices Index Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Comments

1000 characters

UK inflation hits lowest level in more than two years

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories