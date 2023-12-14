BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England holds interest rate, warns on inflation

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2023 06:21pm

LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday held its key interest rate and warned it will remain high to tackle inflation, indicating in contrast with the Federal Reserve that cuts were unlikely any time soon.

The British central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 6-3 in favour of keeping the rate at 5.25 percent, the highest level in more than 15 years, it said in a statement.

The US central bank had also frozen borrowing costs on Wednesday but signalled that it would start cutting rates next year and sparked a broad markets rally.

“Monetary policy would need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the two percent target sustainably in the medium term,” stated the minutes from this week’s BoE gathering.

They added: “The committee continued to judge that monetary policy was likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time.”

Bank of England to hold its line against rate cut talk

UK inflation dropped sharply in October to 4.6 percent, but remains the highest level in the G7 rich nations and more than double the BoE’s 2.0-percent target rate. November data is due next Wednesday.

‘Still some way to go’

Governor Andrew Bailey, in a letter to finance minister Jeremy Hunt, added Thursday that there was “still some way to go” in policymakers’ efforts to drag inflation down.

Inflation had surged to a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent in October 2022, stoked by spiking energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia and sparking a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

Six MPC members voted in favour of no change – but three called for an increase to 5.5 percent and cited “evidence of persistent inflationary pressures”.

The BoE had also frozen borrowing costs at its previous gatherings in September and November, snapping a series of 14 hikes, as inflation slowed.

The outlook darkened this week as official data showed the UK economy shrank by more than expected in October in a broad-based decline, hitting reverse as high interest rates took their toll.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent on sliding construction, manufacturing and services activity. That dashed market expectations for a milder decline of 0.1 percent and followed a 0.2-percent increase in September.

Added to the gloom, the economy flatlined in the three months to October, while other data showed UK unemployment steadied and wages growth retreated in October.

Hunt has meanwhile cautioned that a string of BoE rate hikes, aimed at dampening inflation, had impacted economic activity.

The BoE stated this month that its multiple rate-hikes would prolong a cost-of-living squeeze – but stressed UK retail banks could contain the fallout.

Retail banks tend to pass on BoE rate hikes, hitting customers whose home loans come with variable rates and those whose fixed-term deals are expiring.

The BoE began lifting its main interest rate from a record low of 0.1 percent at the end of 2021, when inflation started to creep higher as economies slowly emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns. The European Central Bank was due to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 1245 GMT

Bank of England England GDP England economy

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of England holds interest rate, warns on inflation

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Searle gets DRAP nod for Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody

Read more stories