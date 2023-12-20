BAFL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.95%)
BIPL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.51%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.19%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.87%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.57%)
FABL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.99%)
FFL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.68%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
KEL 5.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.58%)
OGDC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.65%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.02%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 115.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.91%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-4.68%)
SSGC 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.69%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-9.47%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
TRG 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-7.4%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.1%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-14.71%)
BR100 6,240 Decreased By -218.1 (-3.38%)
BR30 22,440 Decreased By -916.5 (-3.92%)
KSE100 61,105 Decreased By -1727.9 (-2.75%)
KSE30 20,418 Decreased By -584.4 (-2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rebound on hopes of upcoming winter restocking

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 12:12pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday, supported by lingering low inventories and expectations of a flurry of buying for winter restocking, although falling demand due to growing equipment maintenance among mills capped gains.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 1.35% to 938 yuan ($131.49) a metric ton, as of 0210 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.31% at $134.05 a ton, as of 0246 GMT.

Prices of the front month contracts gained support as it approached to settlement for the January delivery cargoes while traders faced limits in trading volumes, analysts at Sinosteel said in a note.

Iron ore futures move sideways on China’s mixed signals

The state-backed bourse set a limit on daily trading volumes for iron ore futures at no more than 500 lots on contracts for January to May 2024 delivery.

The rebound in ore prices came despite some cities in north China starting another round of emergence response from Tuesday amid the forecast of heavy pollution, which typically requires local mills to restrict production.

However, continuously falling demand is expected to act as a headwind for prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, said analysts.

“We expect hot metal output to fall further next week as more mills began maintenance on furnaces amid shrinking margins,” analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note. Other steelmaking ingredients also gained ground, with coking coal and coke on the DCE up 1.01% and 0.24%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up amid higher raw materials prices while lackluster buying interest from traders capped gains.

Rebar edged up 0.26%, hot-rolled coil added 0.35%, wire rod gained 0.17% and stainless steel advanced 0.66%.

“Some steel mills have unveiled policies and prices for winter restocking, with the higher-than-expected prices curbing traders appetite for buying,” Galaxy’s analysts added.

iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures rebound on hopes of upcoming winter restocking

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories