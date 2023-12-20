Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, an increase of Re0.31, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.01 against the US dollar.

In a related development, fresh austerity measures for the current fiscal year 2023-24 are under submission to the prime minister for approval to control current expenditure, official documents of the Finance Division told Business Recorder.

Documents noted that measures like a ban on the procurement of durable goods and vehicles are still in vogue and being implemented.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped against most major currencies on Wednesday as traders continued to sell the currency on bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, ahead of inflation data later this week.

Fed officials have been pushing back after last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting saw three rate cuts penciled in for 2024, sparking a rally in financial markets.

Market participants are currently pricing in a 67.5% chance of the first rate cut happening at the Fed’s March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The dollar index was last mostly flat at 102.20 after sliding more than 0.3% on Tuesday and hitting a four-month low of 101.76 last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Monday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures edged up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.29 a barrel by 0137 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.11 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.2%.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

This is an intra-day update