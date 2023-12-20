BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.61%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.74%)
DGKC 76.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.82%)
FABL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
GGL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HBL 119.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUBC 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PIOC 112.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PPL 119.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.14%)
PRL 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.42%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.85%)
TPLP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.39%)
TRG 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.31%)
UNITY 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,448 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,338 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 62,796 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,990 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 11:22am

The Pakistani rupee recorded an increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, an increase of Re0.31, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.01 against the US dollar.

In a related development, fresh austerity measures for the current fiscal year 2023-24 are under submission to the prime minister for approval to control current expenditure, official documents of the Finance Division told Business Recorder.

Documents noted that measures like a ban on the procurement of durable goods and vehicles are still in vogue and being implemented.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped against most major currencies on Wednesday as traders continued to sell the currency on bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, ahead of inflation data later this week.

Fed officials have been pushing back after last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting saw three rate cuts penciled in for 2024, sparking a rally in financial markets.

Market participants are currently pricing in a 67.5% chance of the first rate cut happening at the Fed’s March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The dollar index was last mostly flat at 102.20 after sliding more than 0.3% on Tuesday and hitting a four-month low of 101.76 last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Monday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures edged up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.29 a barrel by 0137 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.11 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.2%.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Dollar rate Kibor interbank rates foreign exchange reserves Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Read more stories