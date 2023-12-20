‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that elderly politicians would not be able to solve the problems the country faced if they continued to fight using old methods. He emphasized that a prime minister could only lead the country out of economic woes if old politics was shunned.

“I want to bury traditional politics and take the country in a new direction,” said Bilawal, speaking at a gathering by the Lahore High Court Bar Association to mark the 50th Golden Jubilee of the Constitution. He wished the golden jubilee of the Constitution should be celebrated with pride.

A group of lawyers disrupted the function by chanting slogans favouring PTI founder Imran Khan.

Bilawal underscores need for greater political unity to combat terrorism

Bilawal, however, took no offence to the slogans, saying it was democracy. He pointed out that Imran Khan used to say he wouldn’t talk to ‘thieves.’ “Now, your own president is saying that dialogue should take place,” he reminded the PTI lawyers and maintained that progress cannot be achieved through undermining each others’ roles. Bilawal said he greatly respects political workers irrespective of their party affiliations. Bilawal advised politicians not to turn political differences into personal enmity.

The former foreign minister regretted that the country still faced the politics of revenge and division brought back by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and suggested that the PTI reconsider its approach.

Bilawal said his two generations had been visiting the Lahore High Court to seek justice, adding he sees the LHC premises as a crime scene where judges issued an order of Zulfiqar Bhutto’s ‘murder.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023