BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.25%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
FFL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.22%)
PAEL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.66%)
PIBTL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
PIOC 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
PPL 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-3.33%)
PRL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.68%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,758 Decreased By -63.8 (-0.93%)
BR30 24,621 Decreased By -127.1 (-0.51%)
KSE100 65,468 Decreased By -662.1 (-1%)
KSE30 21,797 Decreased By -246.7 (-1.12%)
Major Gulf markets ease as rate cut hopes teetered

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major Gulf markets were subdued in early trade on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve president pushed back against expectations of imminent rate cuts, although rising oil prices limited losses.

New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said the central bank remained focused on bringing inflation down to its target of 2% and added it was “‘premature’ to discuss rate cuts at this point”.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% decrease in Alinma Bank.

Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.3%.

Oil prices rose in Asian trade, rising nearly 1% in early trade, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

Gulf stock markets New York Fed President John Williams

