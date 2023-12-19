BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-19

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has directed the Power Division to coordinate with SkyPower Global Group which has shown an interest in direct investment of $ 800 million in Pakistan’s 1000 MW solar power initiative, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

M/s SkyPower was established in 2003 in Toronto - Canada and has +18 years of operation experience. The company is an independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates utility scale renewable power projects across the globe.

M/s SkyPower has established more than 30 utility scale solar PV Parks. It is majority-owned by CIM, a transformative urban real estate and infrastructure fund manager.

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Kerry E Adler, President and Chief Executive Officer, SkyPower Global Group of Companies, in his letter cited the reference of caretaker Prime Minister’s address at the 78thGeneral Assembly.

He shared Green Giant Initiative, SkyPower’s signature project, saying that this ambitious venture represents a direct investment of $ 800 million propelling a groundbreaking 1000 MW solar projects in Pakistan.

“This initiative is meticulously crafted in alignment with UNECE’s guidelines for PPPs, echoing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Given Pakistan’s importance in our strategic roadmap for 2024, we see this as an opportunity to jointly showcase to the world the transformative power of such partnerships, not only in catalyzing economic growth but in addressing the existential threat of climate change,” said Kerry E Adler.

“Our sterling track record, boasting over 35utility-scale renewable projects globally and trailblazing international collaborations, underlines our unwavering dedication to ushering in a brighter, sustainable future for all,” he continued.

The Government of Pakistan has set forth an ambitious goal to harness the power of Alternative and Renewable Energy for the benefit of its people. In the proposed energy mix from 2023 to 2031, the share of renewable energy has been increased from 41 per cent to 61 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

solar power renewable projects caretaker PM Anwar ul HaqKakar Solar power initiative SkyPower

Comments

1000 characters

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories