Leaders of various parties join IPP

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Leaders from various political parties convened at the residence of Abdul Aleem Khan, head of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), to officially announce their alliance with the party on Monday. Among the prominent figures making the switch were Sajjad Malhotra of PML-N, Muhammad Akmal of Sunni Tehreek, and former Nazims Rana Rafiq and Niyamat Khan.

During the gathering, Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, warmly welcomed the new members, presenting them with party mufflers as a symbolic gesture of their affiliation with the IPP. Notable individuals such as ex-chairmen of union councils Dildar Chauhan, Zafar Khan, Jamaat Ali Shah, and Nadeem Shamshad, all hailing from the National Assembly constituency of NA-119 and PP-149, were also part of this political shift.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Abdul Aleem Khan assured the newcomers of full cooperation from the party leadership. He emphasized his commitment to continuing past initiatives, including granting ownership rights to ‘kachi abadis’ and spearheading a network of developmental projects in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted his dedication to public service beyond mere political affiliations. He reiterated the ongoing welfare projects carried out by the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, extending assistance to areas outside his constituency. Stressing his enduring connection with the people, he asserted that his involvement with thousands of families over the last two decades transcended electoral cycles.

Abdul Aleem Khan concluded by welcoming the new members into the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, underscoring the foundation’s efforts to provide clean drinking water and proper washroom facilities in government schools and places of worship within NA-119.

