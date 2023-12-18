BAFL 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CNERGY 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.82%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FABL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.57%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.44%)
PRL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
SSGC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TPLP 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,853 Increased By 104.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may dip as sentiment remains positive

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 09:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to dip marginally at the start of the penultimate week of 2023, as underlying sentiment remains positive, while US yields were lower on stronger bets on policy pivot.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in the 7.14-7.19% range on Monday, after closing at 7.1624% on Friday, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield plunged 11 basis points last week, the biggest decline in 10 months.

“All the factors have turned bullish, and till the time the 10-year US yield sustains below the 4% mark, our benchmark bond yield may remain below the crucial 7.19%-7.20% zone,” the trader said.

Domestic bond yields fell sharply last week, tracking a plunge in US yields.

The 10-year US yield dropped 32 bps, its biggest fall in over a year, after the Federal Reserve signalled that policy tightening is over and projected three rate cuts in 2024.

Markets are now pricing in a 72% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and a 95% probability of a cut in May. Still, the shorter-tenor US yields rose, as a Fed official dampened expectations of an imminent interest rate cut in the first quarter of 2024.

India bond yields steady; weekly debt sale to give further cues

New York Fed President John Williams said in an interview that the Fed is not really talking about rate cuts right now and it is “premature” to speculate.

Increasing possibilities of Fed rate cuts have also led to speculations of a similar move by the Reserve Bank of India, which maintained a cautious tone while delivering its policy decision earlier in December.

The minutes of the RBI policy are due this week, and the focus would remain on the thinking of central bank members about interest rate trajectory in 2024.

Tata Mutual Funds expects a rate cut from the RBI around June, after the results of the general elections.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields may dip as sentiment remains positive

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories