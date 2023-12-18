Body search at airports: Judges, spouses exempted

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Aviation has reportedly exempted the serving judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in the country on the directives of the Supreme Court.

It emerged on Sunday following an order of the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general on the directive of the aviation secretary, went viral.

Earlier a notification issued by the Ministry of Aviation on October 12 has also issued the same instructions.

Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports read the notification.

