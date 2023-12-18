BAFL 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
Body search at airports: Judges, spouses exempted

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Aviation has reportedly exempted the serving judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in the country on the directives of the Supreme Court.

It emerged on Sunday following an order of the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general on the directive of the aviation secretary, went viral.

Earlier a notification issued by the Ministry of Aviation on October 12 has also issued the same instructions.

Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports read the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hilarious Dec 18, 2023 08:10am
There isn’t anyway this is not going to be misused. /sarcasm.
KU Dec 18, 2023 09:27am
More equal than others it is. Tragic state of justice in the land where constitution is used and interpreted with whim and will, people and subjects come last. Long live the Raj.
