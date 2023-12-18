BAFL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
MQM leader praises global book fair in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

KARACHI: Convener MQM-Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Karachi International Book Fair is a service to the nation and those who are organising it should be commended.

“This century is the last century of the fragrance of books. The scent of it should be absorbed as much as possible,” Siddiqui said addressing on the fourth day of ongoing 18th Karachi International Book Fair.

He said that it is comforting to come to the book fair that it was being propagated about the megacity of Karachi that it is far from knowledge, understanding, wisdom and literature, today this thought is dead. He said that the Karachi is a mini Pakistan and such literature activities will be made its identity.

In response to a question, the MQM-Pakistan convener said that many good books are being published these days. He said at present he mostly study social science books.

