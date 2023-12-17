CG holds trade, tourism, investment promotion programme

KARACHI: The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi carried out a trade, tourism and investment promotion programme entitled “Indonesia Award 2023” at the Indonesian Consulate General on Friday evening.

This event was attended by 150 invited partners of the Indonesian Consulate General from various circles of the Sindh Provincial Government, the diplomatic corps, the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry/FPCCI), entrepreneurs importing Indonesian products, chancellors and representatives of the academic community at several campuses, media and associations.

“Indonesia Award 2023” summarizes a number of promotional activities in three main formats: (a) Exposition of Indonesia’s cultural and tourism potential; (b) Mini-exhibition; (c) Presentation of Shield of Appreciation in four categories: Gold, Silver, Bronze; and Certificate of Appreciation.

Giving awards, apart from adapting the appreciation tradition commonly carried out in Karachi, is also a vehicle for strengthening the relationship between the Indonesian Consulate General and related partners for the interests of Indonesia and Pakistan in various sectors.

Traditional Indonesian dance at the event was performed by 6 (six) Karachi University students who are members of the Karachi University Student Union for Theater and Drama (KUSUTD).

In his remarks, the Indonesian Consul General, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat emphasized that the purpose of the “Indonesia Award 2023” is to celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations in strengthening Indonesia-Pakistan relations.

The Consul General also expects increased support from all partners for Indonesian diplomacy.

