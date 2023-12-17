Humayun Akhtar joins IPP

LAHORE: Former PTI leader and former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan on Saturday announced to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and he was nominated as the Senior Vice President.

Patron-in-Chief IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed Humayun Akhtar Khan to the party at a press conference.

Talking to media persons, Jahangir Khan Tareen expressed his pleasure on Humayun’s joining their ranks and said they would jointly work for the betterment of the country.

He said their mission was to bring the country out of crisis and ensure political and economic stability. However, this could only be achieved through collective efforts, he added.

He said that as now the country would be having next general elections on February 08, we all wanted that a government should come to existence for five years to resolve the issues faced by the country.

Appreciating the decision of the Supreme Court, he said it was not aimed at cornering any one party. PTI’s popularity had dropped after 9 May

incidents, and now people would prove through

their votes that who was popular.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, speaking on this occasion, said that Humayun Akhtar’s joining would further strengthen the party and the country.

He said they were in the negotiation phase with PML-N, and alliance had not yet been formed.

He said all members of his party were dear to them and would not sacrifice any member to enhance seats.

Humayun Akhtar said that he had parted ways with the PTI after 9 May. He said he was son of a martyr and could not bear disgracing martyrs.

Expressing his full confidence in IPP leadership, he said IPP was playing positive role for the betterment of the country. It not only understands the issues faced by the country but also have solutions to these issues, he added.

He vowed to work for eradication of poverty, unemployment and inflation from the country under the leadership of Tareen and Aleem.

Secretary Information IPP Firdaus Ashiq Awan also spoke this occasion. Participants also offered Fateha for those lost lives in Peshawar APS incident.

IPP’s other leaders including Aun Chaudhry, Ishaq Khakwani, Nauman Langrial, Nauraiz Shakoor and Shoaib Siddiqui was also present on this occasion.

