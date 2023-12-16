BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

New York’s Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 03:03pm
People stand outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., July 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People stand outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., July 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City said on Friday that it would return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand that were associated with an art dealer who was charged with trafficking looted antiquities in 2019.

The return of the sculptures to their countries of origin would empty the Met’s collection of art associated with Douglas Latchford, a dealer charged with smuggling looted artifacts from Southeast Asia, the museum said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York indicted Latchford for supplying major auction houses, art dealers and museums with looted antiquities and falsifying documentation about where he obtained the art. Latchford died at his home in Bangkok in 2020, the New York Times reported.

New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy

“The Met has been diligently working with Cambodia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for years to resolve questions regarding these works of art, and new information that arose from this process made it clear that we should initiate the return of this group of sculptures,” Max Hollein, the Met’s director and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The art being repatriated was produced between the 9th and 14th centuries in the Angkorian period, and reflects Hindu and Buddhist religious influences, the museum said.

Important Cambodian archeological sites from the ancient Khmer empire were targeted by looters during the country’s extended period of civil unrest, from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s. Artifacts entered the international art market through an organized looting network and smuggling process that Latchford used to obtain his art, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in its indictment.

New York’s Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

The repatriation of the artwork follows the Met’s pledge to review the works in its collection with an eye towards cultural property and the museum’s past collecting practices, the museum statement said.

U.S. authorities have spent more than a decade working on locating artefacts looted from Cambodia and have made previous returns from various sources.

New York Metropolitan Museum of Art

Comments

1000 characters

New York’s Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

Oct LSMI output down 4.08pc YoY

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Read more stories