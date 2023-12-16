Expenditures, receipts: PAOs must ensure reconciliation with AGPR on monthly basis: FD

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has directed all principal accounting officers to ensure reconciliation of expenditures and receipts on a monthly basis with the office of Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) on a priority basis so as to avoid any audit objections.

An office memorandum to this effect issued by the Finance Division Budget Wing stated the office of AGPR has requested the Finance Division to direct the PAOs to ensure timely reconciliation of expenditure with AGPR, so that any discrepancies in the accounts can be rectified in a timely manner.

As PAOs are responsible to ensure timely reconciliation of expenditures and receipts under Para 7 (P) of Financial Management & Powers of PAOs Regulations, 2021, it is, therefore, requested that necessary instructions may be issued to concerned officers to ensure reconciliation of expenditures and receipts on a monthly basis with the office of AGPR on a priority basis so as to avoid any audit objections.

