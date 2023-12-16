Counterterrorism: Pak-UK dialogue begins

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural session of Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism dialogue was held in Islamabad in which the two sides discussed a wide range of areas and counterterrorism cooperation.

Pakistan side was led by Director General (CT) Abdul Hameed, while the UK delegation was led by the Head of CT and Extremism Network (CTEN) for Asia, Chris Felton, according to a statement of the Foreign Office on Friday.

It added that the dialogue covered a wide range of areas, reflecting the depth and breadth of counterterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

