Dec 16, 2023
Pakistan

Court summons IK in illegal Nikkah case on 18th

Fazal Sher Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: A local court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in an alleged illegal Nikkah case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi on December 18.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, in its written orders of Nikkah case, directed Adiala Jail superintendent to produce Khan on December 18 before the court.

According to the court’s order Khan’s wife was not well due to which she could not appear before the court during the previous hearing. The court has approved her exemption application, however, the said respondent will be required to appear in person on the next date of hearing and she will submit a personal bond for regular attendance before the court of Rs 50,000.

The order further says that an attempt was made to connect respondent Imran Khan through Skype, however, he could not be connected due to some technical fault, therefore, the superintendent Adiala Jail is directed to produce him before the court on December 18.

