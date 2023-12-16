Four cops martyred in two terror attacks

TANK: Four security personnel were martyred and six others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Tank and district Khyber.

Five terrorists were also killed in the retaliatory firing by the police during these two incidents. As per the details, some heavily armed militant stormed Police Lines in the district Tank last night.

As they entered the premises, the terrorists lobbed four hand grenades at the police station. One of the suicide bombers blew himself up.

According to Dera Ismail Khan DPO Nasir Mehmood Satti, two policemen were martyred in the attack.After the attack, the police surrounded the area. An exchange of fire between the militants and the police continued for several hours and three attackers were killed.