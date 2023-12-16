Timely elections: PML-N decides to approach LHC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure the timely conduct of general elections on February 8, 2024.

“The PML-N will become a party in the larger bench hearing the appeal against the LHC’s decision regarding ROs,” sources in the PML-N confirmed. The sources added that the PML-N leadership has asked the party’s legal team to start preparing a petition in this regard. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal had accused the PTI of conspiring to sabotage election in the country.

“This (PTI petition) proves that they (PTI) can see their future. They can see defeat in polls and to save themselves from this defeat, they are trying to delay the elections,” Ahsan claimed. Talking to the media after the 10th meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board on Friday, the PML-N leader demanded that elections should be held on time to bring the country out of uncertainty. He called the PTI petition in LHC a suicide attack, claiming that its purpose was to delay polls.

According to him, about 90 percent of PTI’s former MNAs and MPAs had left the party while the PML-N faced all the atrocities. He said the PML-N would not allow delaying the polls from any count.

