FFC clinches first position amongst Top 25 listed companies on PSX

KARACHI: FFC has been declared as first for 13th consecutive time amongst the TOP 25 Listed Companies for the Year 2022 in a ceremony held at Karachi.

Brig Irfan Khan (retd), Company Secretary and Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs represented FFC at the occasion.

The award was received by Brig Irfan Khan from Caretaker Prime Minster Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Brig Irfan Khan (retd) stated that this award is the recognition of FFC’s excellence in corporate and financial performance that speaks of highest standards of professionalism and dedication of our all stakeholders and particularly the unwavering trust and confidence of our worthy shareholders in FFC’s leadership and management.

