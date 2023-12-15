BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF denies it plans to ask Pakistan to raise taxes on salaries: representative

  • Media reports had been circulating stating that IMF asked Pakistan to cut number of tax slabs for salaried and business class from existing seven to four
Reuters Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 10:34pm

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative in Pakistan on Friday denied media reports that the lending body is planning to ask Pakistan to increase taxes on salaries and business income, and increase the maximum threshold for petroleum levy.

Media reports had been circulating stating that the IMF asked Pakistan to cut the number of tax slabs for the salaried and business class from the existing seven to four, increasing tax incidence on the middle and upper-middle income group. There have also been reports of an increase in the maximum petroleum development levy.

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on first review for 9-month Stand-By Arrangement

“There are no plans at this time,” Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan, told Reuters in an email.

The South Asian nation is operating under a caretaker government after an IMF loan programme, approved in July, helped avert a sovereign debt default.

Under the $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA), Pakistan received $1.2 billion from the IMF as the first tranche in July.

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Pakistan was facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its foreign exchange reserves diminished to barely three weeks of controlled imports, along with historically high inflation and an unprecedented currency devaluation.

Under the bailout deal, the IMF also got Pakistan to raise $1.34 billion in new taxation to meet fiscal adjustments. The measures fuelled all time high inflation of 38% year-on-year in May, the highest in Asia, which still is hovering above 30%.

IMF petroleum levy IMF loan programme IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

IMF denies it plans to ask Pakistan to raise taxes on salaries: representative

ECP issues schedule for general elections

SC suspends LHC order on ROs appointment, orders ECP to issue election schedule tonight

SC issues notices to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid in removal of IHC judge case

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

PCB signs Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 ends with 680-point gain

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Read more stories