EU will return to Ukraine aid talks ‘early next year’: Michel

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel confirmed Friday that European leaders had failed to agree to a budget plan including aid for Ukraine after an objection from one member, understood to be Hungary.

Michel, president of the European Council and host of the EU summit, said leaders would return to the issue “early next year” after Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had vetoed funds for Ukraine.

“I don’t want to go too much into the details because I want to work with colleagues in the days to come, in the weeks to come to prepare a summit that will take place next year, early next year,” Michel said.