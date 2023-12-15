BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.64%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.31%)
DFML 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.07%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.31%)
GGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.1%)
HBL 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.62%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
MLCF 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
OGDC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.15%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.59%)
PRL 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.77%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.43%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
TELE 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
TRG 92.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.83%)
UNITY 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.17%)
BR100 6,812 Increased By 78.5 (1.17%)
BR30 24,722 Increased By 526.1 (2.17%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 619.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 169.9 (0.78%)
World

EU will return to Ukraine aid talks ‘early next year’: Michel

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:03am

BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel confirmed Friday that European leaders had failed to agree to a budget plan including aid for Ukraine after an objection from one member, understood to be Hungary.

Michel, president of the European Council and host of the EU summit, said leaders would return to the issue “early next year” after Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had vetoed funds for Ukraine.

China and EU leaders agree on need of ‘balanced’ trade ties

“I don’t want to go too much into the details because I want to work with colleagues in the days to come, in the weeks to come to prepare a summit that will take place next year, early next year,” Michel said.

