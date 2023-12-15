Nawaz optimistic about electoral prospects

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has expressed optimism that the countrymen will support his party on February 8 and the PML-N will emerge victorious.

“I am hopeful that you [nation] will announce your judgments on February 8, and end the punishments meted out to you,” Nawaz said in a recorded message, aired on television channels on Thursday.

Nawaz said, “My people, you don’t need to reach out to any court as you yourself are the judge.” He said he had never inherited good conditions as he was always dragged into courts after his governments ended.

Expressing gratitude to the courts, he said, “This isn’t just my victory, it’s a victory for all of us. You kept standing by me and my party through these testing times.”

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started a witch hunt against him. “Those involved in these shameful games have been exposed now; we are witnessing testimonies from those quarters from where we never thought of. He reminded that he was called Sicilian Mafia, God Father, and a lot of other derogatory words but I left all my troubles up to Allah. He added that he had to stay in jail for a long time, endure abuse and also face character assassination.”

Nawaz also said, “I could not carry my father’s coffin. I could not bury my mother. I could not spend the last moments with my dying wife.”

He said that he was punished to bring the blue-eyed (ladla) into power. What was the people’s fault for which they were punished, why the country, which was progressing with a rate of 6.1% during the PML-N’s government, was pushed into economic destruction? He questioned.

He said the PML-N government got rid of the International Monetary Fund [IMF] but the country was again pushed towards it. He lamented the high inflation and unemployment in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023