BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-15

Nawaz optimistic about electoral prospects

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has expressed optimism that the countrymen will support his party on February 8 and the PML-N will emerge victorious.

“I am hopeful that you [nation] will announce your judgments on February 8, and end the punishments meted out to you,” Nawaz said in a recorded message, aired on television channels on Thursday.

Nawaz said, “My people, you don’t need to reach out to any court as you yourself are the judge.” He said he had never inherited good conditions as he was always dragged into courts after his governments ended.

Expressing gratitude to the courts, he said, “This isn’t just my victory, it’s a victory for all of us. You kept standing by me and my party through these testing times.”

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started a witch hunt against him. “Those involved in these shameful games have been exposed now; we are witnessing testimonies from those quarters from where we never thought of. He reminded that he was called Sicilian Mafia, God Father, and a lot of other derogatory words but I left all my troubles up to Allah. He added that he had to stay in jail for a long time, endure abuse and also face character assassination.”

Nawaz also said, “I could not carry my father’s coffin. I could not bury my mother. I could not spend the last moments with my dying wife.”

He said that he was punished to bring the blue-eyed (ladla) into power. What was the people’s fault for which they were punished, why the country, which was progressing with a rate of 6.1% during the PML-N’s government, was pushed into economic destruction? He questioned.

He said the PML-N government got rid of the International Monetary Fund [IMF] but the country was again pushed towards it. He lamented the high inflation and unemployment in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB IMF Nawaz Sharif PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz optimistic about electoral prospects

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories