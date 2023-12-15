BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-15

Gold, silver prices gain sharply

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday saw a huge uptrend on the local with silver also gaining pace, traders said.

Gold prices shot up by Rs5700 to Rs218300 per tola and Rs4887 to Rs187157 per 10 grams.

On the local world market, gold prices stood for $2052 per ounce with an addition of $20 premium on the local market bullion trade.

Silver jumped up by Rs70 to Rs2650 per tola and Rs60.01 to Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.97 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Price

Comments

1000 characters

Gold, silver prices gain sharply

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

PM demands India revoke Aug 5 2019 actions

OPEC+ cartel’s grip on oil market loosening: IEA

Bureaucrats’ appointment as DROs, ROs: LHC suspends ECP notification

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Read more stories