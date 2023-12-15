Gold, silver prices gain sharply

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday saw a huge uptrend on the local with silver also gaining pace, traders said.

Gold prices shot up by Rs5700 to Rs218300 per tola and Rs4887 to Rs187157 per 10 grams.

On the local world market, gold prices stood for $2052 per ounce with an addition of $20 premium on the local market bullion trade.

Silver jumped up by Rs70 to Rs2650 per tola and Rs60.01 to Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.97 per ounce, traders said.

