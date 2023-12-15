BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Dalian iron ore slides on more weak data, sluggish restocking

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

BEIJING: Chinese iron ore futures extended declines on Thursday, as the market digested a lack of new stimulus measures and data showing weaker-than-expected bank lending last month.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell 0.53% to 947 yuan ($132.78) a metric ton, as of 0203 GMT. New bank lending in China jumped less than expected in November from the previous month, data showed late on Wednesday, even as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support a feeble recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Restocking of iron ore is sluggish, said analysts, with mills struggling to generate profit and preferring to keep stocks low. “Ore demand has been marginally weaker as reflected by a continuous fall in daily consumption of the imported cargoes as well as daily discharging volumes from ports,” analysts at Everbright Futures wrote in a note.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.78% however, to $134.6 a ton, as of 0210 GMT, reversing Wednesday’s decline.

Other steelmaking ingredients also weakened, with coking coal falling 3.2% to 1,889 yuan per ton, while coke slipped 0.55%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were down as a severe drop in temperatures and snow in many areas disrupted construction activity across north China.

Rebar shed 1%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.39%, and wire rod lost 0.45%. Cold weather continued to sweep China, with many areas in the south expected to see sharp drops in temperatures over the next few days. Stainless steel gained 0.07%.

