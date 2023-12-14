BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
CNERGY 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.01%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
FABL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.73%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FFL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 120.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
MLCF 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
OGDC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
PIOC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PPL 117.16 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.7%)
PRL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.6%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 25.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,688 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 23,949 Increased By 84.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 65,113 Decreased By -167.5 (-0.26%)
KSE30 21,729 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three Japanese ministers resign over kickback scandal: reports

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2023 11:28am

TOKYO: Three Japanese ministers tendered their resignations on Thursday over a major kickback scandal in the ruling party, media reports said.

Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita all did so Thursday morning, the reports said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was expected to follow suit later in the day along with a reported five deputy ministers.

Nishimura was quoted as telling reporters at the prime minister’s office: “The public’s doubts are around me over political funds, which is leading to distrust in the government. As an investigation is going on, I thought I wanted to set things right.”

Japan PM looks to ‘restore trust’ amid fundraising scandal

The scandal surrounds allegations of kickbacks of 500 million yen ($3.4 million) within the Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed the world’s number three economy almost uninterrupted for decades.

Japan Liberal Democratic Party Japanese ministers kickback scandal Junji Suzuki Ichiro Miyashita

Comments

1000 characters

Three Japanese ministers resign over kickback scandal: reports

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Read more stories