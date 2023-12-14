Karandaaz and Bank Alfalah join hands to scale up female agent network

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan signed an agreement with Karandaaz to expand the female agent network in Pakistan.

This partnership was signed in the presence of Karandaaz Chairperson Salim Raza, Bank Alfalah President and CEO Atif Bajwa, Karandaaz CEO Waqas ul Hasan, Group Head Digital Banking Group Muhammad Yahya Khan and other senior members of Bank Alfalah and Karandaaz.

The partnership aims to promote women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan and is aligned with the objectives of Karandaaz’s Women’s Financial Inclusion (WFI) programme. This collaboration is a significant step towards fostering economic empowerment and accessibility in the financial sector.

