BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-14

‘Chrysanthemum, Autumn Flower Show’ held at UAF

Press Release Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has organized Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower show that remained a centre of attraction for flower lovers.

The show arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. He visited the stalls and was flanked by Dean Agriculture/ Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr Amjad Aulakh, Rana Aslam Khan, Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer, Dr Farooq Azam, Dr Mohsin Bashir, Rana Shahzad, Dr Usman, Dr Fatima and others.

The flower lovers thronged the university to have the delight of autumn flowers. The flowers blossoming with all beautiful shades mesmerized the nature lovers. The dozens of different flower arrangements displaying colors of creative ideas are set up by university students.

Talking to the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the flowers give us a message of love and peace in the society. He said we have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country. He said that the University used to hold such events that provide the opportunity to showcase their idea of creativity in flower arrangements.

He said that the odorous of intolerance, abhorrence and hatred attitude can be removed with the promotion of aroma of love, brotherhood, and patience among the different segments of the society that will spread the peace and prosperity

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said there is a need to beautify the characters with brotherhood and love. He said that the flower exhibition was a step towards spreading such messages. Dr Jaffar Jaskani said that country can earn heavy foreign exchange with the floriculture industry as we have a lot of potential that must be tapped.

Dr Iftikahr Ahmad said that in the exhibition, species of Chrysanthemum are put on display while students also installed the stalls of their business plan based on flowers’ products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Autumn Flower show flower lovers

Comments

1000 characters

‘Chrysanthemum, Autumn Flower Show’ held at UAF

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories