BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-14

Punjab surpasses 2023-24 wheat cultivation target

Zahid Baig Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The Punjab province has surpassed the wheat cultivation target of 16 million acres set for the year 2023-24 by 500,000 acres. Growers have brought 16.5 million acres of land under wheat cultivation during the current season till date, well-placed sources in the Punjab Agriculture Department told Business Recorder on Wednesday.

The sowing target was the same this year as set for the last season when the growers achieved 16.014 million acres. This year the production target had been fixed at 25 million metric tons with the hope of achieving a per acre yield of 40 maund, the sources added.

Discussing reasons behind surpassing the cultivation target, the sources said that last year’s support price was Rs 3,900 per maund but in the open market, it shot over Rs 4,000 per maund. Even the present prevailing prices were around Rs 4,400 to Rs 4,500 per maund. As crops of Kharif season did not get better prices, the growers turned to wheat which was a staple food and had to be eaten by the public. Timely announcement of the support price of Rs 4000 per maund this season also convinced the growers to do their best for achieving sowing target.

They further said that global prices of food commodities were in the phase of correction which went higher during the COVID era. Similarly, cotton crops did not fetch better prices. They said that this year 35 to 40 percent area during rice season was captured by the 1509 variety which matures early so, growers had the time for early sowing of wheat.

Talking about the prospects of achieving production targets, the sources said that indicators were positive to date. He claimed that certified seed was used by the growers while DAP fertilizer application had doubled this season. Admitting the shortage of urea and higher prices of different fertilizers, they said that better rains during October and November had compensated for the urea shortage to some extent. He said water availability had also compensated for the shortage of urea. He said there was a prediction of rain again around December 19, 2023, and hoped that it would further boost the better production of wheat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat fertilizers Punjab Agriculture Department wheat cultivation

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab surpasses 2023-24 wheat cultivation target

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories