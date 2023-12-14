This is apropos a letter to the Editor “We salute heroism of our soldiers” carried by this newspaper yesterday. No doubt, our soldiers can be described as “more than brave” for the countless sacrifices that they have been rendering in order to preserve and protect country’s sovereignty at all cost.

Having said that, I wish to make a comment on a highly significant development that took place yesterday. Contrary to expectations, a seemingly recluse government of Afghanistan has pledged to probe the Dera Ismail Khan terrorist attack, the deadliest on security forces this year.

The Afghan government seems to have offered such cooperation only reluctantly as they have tried to stay clear from this terrorist attack by saying that they should not be blamed for every issue and that Pakistan should focus on its security, arguing that the incident has taken place hundreds of kilometers from Afghanistan.

That their argument or excuse is pathetically unconvincing or inadequate is a fact. Consider: It is no secret that the current rulers of Kabul have been providing unstinting support in the shape of shelter and sustenance to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their associates, including the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan that has claimed responsibility of Tuesday’s Dera Ismail Khan terrorist attack.

The Afghan government has been allowing various terrorist groups to use its soil against Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban are so ungrateful for everything we did for them all these years. Following the Dera Ismail Khan attack, Pakistan has demanded the Afghan government take a comprehensive action against all terrorist groups.

It has also demanded the extradition of all the perpetrators as well as the leaders of TTP. Promising Pakistan a “probe” cannot be acceptable as the Afghan government has been found to be lending full support to terrorists of various ilk; it must extradite all those who are wanted by Pakistan and it must do it immediately.

Abdul Hamid Mandokhel,

Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan

