BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
OPEC blames ‘exaggerated’ demand concerns for oil price drop

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 06:01pm

LONDON: OPEC on Wednesday said it remained cautiously optimistic about 2024 oil market fundamentals and blamed “exaggerated concerns” about demand for a recent drop in prices, as it stuck to its relatively high 2024 oil use prediction.

Oil has weakened to a six-month low near $72 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September near $98.

The decline has deepened since OPEC+, which includes OPEC oil-exporting nations and allies such as Russia, on Nov. 30 announced a new round of production cuts.

But the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said it remained “cautiously optimistic about the fundamental factors affecting oil market dynamics in 2024” and said speculators had played a major role in pushing prices lower.

Arab OPEC ministers gather in Doha as COP28 fossil fuel talks continue

“Crude oil futures prices experienced a significant downturn, marked by heavy selloffs amidst a highly volatile futures market,” OPEC said in a commentary on prices in November.

“The market dynamic was fuelled by exaggerated concerns about oil demand growth, which negatively impacted market sentiment.”

OPEC kept its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2023 steady at 2.46 million barrels per day (bpd). In 2024, OPEC sees demand growth of 2.25 million bpd, also unchanged from last month.

OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for next year than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency, although the two have a similar view on 2023 demand.

OPEC+ oil producers have been cutting production since late 2022 to support the market in a series of steps. The OPEC report noted that OPEC oil production fell in November.

