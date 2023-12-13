BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,237 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,466 tonnes of import cargo and 79,771 tonnes of export cargo during last 24H

hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,466 comprised of 38,515 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,4,602 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,12,738 tonnes of DAP &3,611 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 79,771comprised of 59,864 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,14,606 tonnes of Clinkers,3,251 tonnes of Rice & 2,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7628 containers comprising of 3573 containers import and 4055 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 698 of 20’s and 911 of 40’s loaded while 353 of 20’s and 350 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1217 of 20’s and 1157 of 40’s loaded containers while 12 of 20’s and 256 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Gsl Elizabeth, Xin Beijing, Niledutuch Lion, Hout and Ardmore Engineer berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Tao Ace, Sea Ambition, CmaCgm Attila, M.T Mardan, Newsun Vision, CmaCgm Titus & X-Press Salweensailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Chem-road Quest, Majestic Noor and Kyparissia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 90,861 tonnes, comprising 60,414 tonnes imports cargo and 30,447 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,730 Containers (720 TEUs Imports and 1,010 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, New Asoura, MSC Mundra-VIII, MSC Jemima, Gaschem Warnow and Al-Deebal schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively, 12th December, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 13th December, 2023.

