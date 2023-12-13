BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

‘US does not play any role in choosing leaders of Pakistan’

NNI Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

WASHINGTON: US State Department official Mathew Miller has said that America does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan, adding the US engages with the leadership shown by – or the leadership decided by the Pakistani people, and “we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues.”

Reacting to queries during the weekly briefing on Monday, he said that the US supports the diplomatic resolution to the problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan. "It’s something that we have been engaged on. We’ve detailed the substance of some of those specific engagements over the past few weeks, and we will continue to do so."

To a question about the Washington Post report that Israel used white phosphorous on civilians in southern Lebanon, Mathew Miller said: "We are concerned by the reports of the use of white phosphorous. Obviously, there is a legitimate military use for white phosphorous, but that does not include using them on civilians. It means that if you use them, you have to do everything you can to minimize civilian harm. Anytime that we provide items like white phosphorous or really anything to another military, we do it with the expectation that it will be used for legitimate purposes and in full keeping with international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict. So we’re looking into this and looking for additional information.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghanistan Mathew Miller

Comments

1000 characters

‘US does not play any role in choosing leaders of Pakistan’

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories