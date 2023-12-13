Slaughtering of female animals banned in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the livestock department to impose a ban on slaughtering beneficial female animals across all districts.

The meeting chaired by CM Naqvi decided to impose an emergency to increase livestock production and further decided to constitute a committee comprising the livestock minister, ACS, secretary livestock, finance secretary, President All Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, and commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. This committee will devise a plan for increasing livestock production, exports and fixing/non-fixing rates.

The CM Naqvi emphasized the need for a concise and comprehensive plan for immediate implementation, rather than lengthy presentations.

Animalsâ€™ disease-free compartments will be established; he said and sought a plan, within four-day, to increase livestock production and exports. There is significant potential for livestock exports to Gulf countries; he noted and urged swift action without wasting time.

Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad participated via video link from Beijing. ACS, secretaries of P&D, livestock, local government, finance and forests departments, VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, DG (Production) livestock, chairman Livestock Breeding Services Authority, President & General Secretary of All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association were present while commissioners of DG Khan & Bahawalpur joined the meeting via video link.

