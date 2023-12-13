‘PTI will never encourage any anti-state institutions drive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday reiterated that PTI founder Imran Khan's political journey is a shining example of non-violence, rule of law, and peaceful political struggle hence, PTI will never encourage any kind of provocation, violence, and anti-state institutions campaign because it is not compatible with its philosophy and political struggle.

The PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the party issued special instructions to the party’s organisational structures to abide by the Constitution and law and avoid provocation despite all the state coercive measures and brutalities.

He emphasised that they would abide by the Constitution and the law, avoid any kind of provocation and would accomplish their goals of restoring the Constitution and democracy in the country through the vote of the people.

He pointed out that special instructions were issued to the party’s organisational structures to arrange their political activities and programmes with full uniformity and homogeneity while keeping in mind the forthcoming elections.

He made it clear that neither there was any need to hold a “long march” before the elections nor the PTI had made any such decision.

He noted that the national elections were the biggest and most important political activity in the country for which all-round and appropriate preparations were required.

Hasan underlined that the party’s workers would ensure making full preparations for the national elections across the country under the targets given to the organisational structures by the party’s core committee.

He said that PTI did not believe in the use of extra-constitutional and illegal or violent means to achieve peaceful political goals and would not allow its platform for any such attempt in any circumstances.

He made it clear that the PTI firmly believed in the role of institutions, especially the armed forces of Pakistan, within the limits and ambits of the constitution.

The PTI spokesperson contended that the vision of Imran Khan, “The country is mine, the army is mine and the nation is mine” was not for tension and confrontation but it was a peaceful plan to achieve the goals of national development while remaining within the ambit of civility, courtesy, and constitution and law.

He reiterated that they would adhere to the Constitution and the law and avoid any kind of provocation despite facing all state brutalities and fascism to achieve the goals of restoring the Constitution and democracy in the country through the power of the people’s vote.

Meanwhile, the PTI also issued its official slogan, “Nizam Badlo, Pakistan Bachao or change the system and save Pakistan” for the upcoming general elections 2024.

