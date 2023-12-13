BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
CEC of IPP reposes confidence in Tareen and Aleem

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

LAHORE: The central executive committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday unanimously reposed its full confidence in the leadership of Party Patron in Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and central President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The CEC also authorized both their leaders to hold dialogues and consultation with other political parties. The confidence was reposed at an important and special meeting of the central executive committee under the chairmanship of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting also agreed to continue mutual consultation and election affairs with different political parties as per local requirements. The central executive committee of the IPP decided to form a special board to consult other political parties and decide important issues in Sindh, KPK, Islamabad and Balochistan. Similarly, for each constituency of Punjab, special committees headed by divisional presidents were constituted which will contribute towards the emerging situation.

‘Fateha Khawani’ was also recited for the martyrs of Pakistan army and security agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

