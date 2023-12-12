US sanctions China, Turkiye firms to curb Russia war efforts

WASHINGTON: The United States unveiled sanctions Tuesday on individuals and companies based in China, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others, aiming to disrupt Moscow’s military procurement networks amid its war in Ukraine.

The latest actions take aim at people and entities accused of supplying Russia’s industry and furthering its ability to wage war against Ukraine, as fighting continues after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on more than 150 parties, while the State Department did so on over 100, including those engaged in sanctions invasion in third countries.

“Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

She added that the Kremlin “has steadily turned Russia into a wartime economy.”

These moves come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky goes to Congress and the White House to push for more US military aid in battling the Russian invasion.

Among those targeted by the Treasury were a network based in China, Russia, Hong Kong and Pakistan, allegedly “involved in the facilitation and procurement of Chinese-manufactured weapons and technologies to Russia.”

These include Chinese national Hu Xiaoxun and his China-based private defense company Jarvis HK Co.

Companies in Turkiye and the UAE were also targeted, alongside other China-based entities such as satellite imagery firms Beijing Yunze Technology Co and Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co.

Both were said to have provided high-resolution imagery to US-designated private military company Wagner, said the Treasury.

Switzerland-based electronics exporter Thamestone and Singapore-based supplier Micro Electronics Technologies were impacted as well.

“We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia’s war machine,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement.