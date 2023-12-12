BAFL 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.38%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
DFML 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.5%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
HBL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.69%)
MLCF 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.09%)
PIOC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PPL 114.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.85%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.11 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (5.49%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.44%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.5 (0.55%)
BR30 24,167 Increased By 200.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 66,392 Increased By 380.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 22,144 Increased By 95.5 (0.43%)
Miners lift UK’s FTSE 100 ahead of US inflation test

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 02:47pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 started Tuesday on a positive note, with miners leading the charge on higher metal prices, while investors awaited a US inflation reading, due later in the day.

By 0809 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index was flat.

Miners of both industrial and precious metals gained 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, as most metal prices gained on a softer US dollar.

Separately, London-listed shares of Rio Tinto gained 1.6% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the global miner’s rating to “overweight” from “neutral”.

Miners push UK’s FTSE 100 lower at start of cenbank-heavy week

All eyes are now on the November US consumer prices data, a day before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision.

Separately, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was concerned about the amount of interest and fees charged by some investment platforms and has written to 42 firms warning it could intervene to ensure fair value.

The broader investment banking and brokerage services sector was down 0.5%.

