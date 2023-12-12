BAFL 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.02%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
DGKC 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.28%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.34%)
FCCL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
OGDC 125.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PAEL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PIOC 116.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.20 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.62%)
SSGC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.13%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,820 Increased By 38.8 (0.57%)
BR30 24,176 Increased By 210 (0.88%)
KSE100 66,414 Increased By 401.9 (0.61%)
KSE30 22,154 Increased By 106.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Xiaomi accuses Huawei exec of misrepresenting facts in smartphone patent spat

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 02:10pm

BEIJING: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said on Tuesday a senior Huawei executive had seriously misrepresented facts when he claimed that rival firms were not fully respecting patents.

Yu Chengdong, who runs Huawei’s consumer products and auto businesses, referred to “dragon bone” technology when he complained about patent infringement at a company event last week.

Although he did not mention Xiaomi by name, Xiaomi touted its “dragon bone” hinge technology when it launched the new version of its foldable phone, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, and his remark was widely interpreted as taking aim at Xiaomi.

Xiaomi, China’s No. 5 smartphone maker, said its hinge technology had been developed completely independently.

“We urge Yu to follow ‘basic scientific and rigorous standards’ and stop unfairly criticising competitors or misleading the public in the future,” the statement said.

It added that its patent has additional components when compared to the patent referenced by Yu and that the patent referenced by Yu was not made public until June 2021, months after Xiaomi had made public statements about its “dragon bone” technology.

Huawei, China’s sixth-biggest smartphone maker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xiaomi’s ‘Fan-tastic Meetup’ held successfully

The spat comes amid intense competition in China’s smartphone market with both companies having recently redoubled their efforts in the high-end segment. Xiaomi and Huawei have quarrelled before.

In 2018, they sparred over the specifications of their smartphone cameras, with Huawei’s Yu and Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun trading barbs.

huawei Xiaomi

Comments

1000 characters

Xiaomi accuses Huawei exec of misrepresenting facts in smartphone patent spat

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Terrorists martyr 24 security officials in DI Khan police station attack

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

Read more stories