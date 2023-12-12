JI announces ‘no-confidence movement’ against Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem, the leader of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi, made a significant announcement declaring a motion of no-confidence against the sitting mayor of rival Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday.

The JI leader addressed at a press conference in Karachi and asserted that the motion of no-confidence aims to send the mayor home and initiate necessary measures for the betterment of the city. The leader emphasized collaboration during the meeting to ensure effective measures are taken for the resolution of Karachi’s problems.

Efforts were made to influence the City Council’s session, with Naeem expressing dissatisfaction with the mayor’s conduct, particularly about the PPP. He accused the mayor of adopting an anti-Karachi stance, condemning Karachi Electric as an institution hostile to the city’s interests.

Naeem strongly criticized the collection of municipal taxes through electric bills, labelling it as an act of hostility towards Karachi. He pledged that the residents of Karachi would not tolerate any injustices imposed upon them.

In a notable decision, it was announced that the party will support a consensus on government agreements, provided that extensive public opinion is considered without resorting to manipulation.