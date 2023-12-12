Talks with ‘terrorists’: Bilawal for probe and action against decision makers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said an investigation should be conducted and action taken against those found involved in the decision to start the negotiation process with the terrorists without the approval of the Parliament and about allowing them to settle in the tribal districts of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, a decision was taken which undermined the efforts of our martyrs. When the transition of power took place in Afghanistan, a decision that was taken without the input of the Parliament or the people, allowed for engagement with the very terrorists that had been defeated by the Police, Army and people of the country. Those involved in the process and decision should be investigated and their intentions should be made clear. The terrorists were released from the prisons in Pakistan and the terrorists responsible for attacking Pakistani land from Afghanistan were also released there. Then, they were invited by Imran Khan to settle in the tribal areas of the country in huge numbers, the very same regions they had been chased out from. Imran Khan, while in opposition during the unity government, publicly accepted that terrorists were resettled in Pakistan which is the cause behind the country having to suffer through the same crisis yet again,” Bilawal expressed these views while talking to the media after attending “The Wall of Martyrs” at the Interior Ministry of Pakistan to hoist the picture of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Monday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti welcomed Bilawal in his ministry. Bilawal displayed the picture of his mother Benazir Bhutto on the wall of the Interior Ministry.

He said that he is grateful to the caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, for this initiative. The “Wall of Martyrs” is an initiative we appreciate, and has immortalized the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said.

The PPP chairman said that the martyrs of the country who have been a target of terrorism, our politicians, police, lawyers, judges, and army soldiers have all rendered great sacrifices. As a result of their struggle, peace was achieved in the land and terrorism was eradicated from the country, he said.

He said that our Army and Police are still targets of terrorism and the state of Pakistan should ponder upon how this can happen through a U-turn taken overnight without the permission of the Parliament and the people despite the country’s continuous struggle to rid the land of terrorism. Once again, our Army soldiers, police and the people would have to combat terrorists and defeat them, Bilawal said.

Responding to questions, PPP Chairman Bilawal said it should also be ensured that such a decision is not taken in the future, otherwise, it would be difficult for us to convince our people to fight if they are under the impression that a U-turn will be taken again and their efforts would be futile. Our demand is for this issue to be investigated because such a momentous decision was taken without taking the Parliament or the people in the loop, he said. This is imperative for ensuring that a decision with such grave consequences is not taken again, he said.

He said that the country’s priority should be to bring the terrorists involved in grave crimes against our country to book. “We will continuously engage with Afghanistan, as we did during the unity government. Neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan can get rid of terrorism without working together. We believe in free and fair elections as well as “One Man, One Vote,” he said.

Answering a question on the issue of Kashmir, PPP Chairman Bilawal said that it has once again been proved that India is grossly violating international law and norms, as well as the resolutions of the United Nations. “International powers would now need to review their support of India when the country is repeatedly abusing international laws. Be it the Parliament or the Judiciary of India, they cannot rewrite UN resolutions and international agreements. No matter how many times they reiterate their claim over Kashmir, as far as international law is concerned, Kashmir is a disputed territory and the matter is to be resolved as per the law and resolutions.

Responding to another question, he said that when Benazir Bhutto was alive, she was the chairperson of PPP, while Makhdoom Ameen Faheem was heading the parliamentary wing of the party, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. After entering politics, Bilawal said that the tradition was continued and he is currently heading the Pakistan People’s Party.

Talking about the Presidential Reference regarding the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal said that he is grateful to Justice Qazi Faez Isa for hearing this case. He said that he had submitted an application in 2018 for the case to be heard. He has also submitted an application for this case to be aired live as this is being done for other cases too, since efforts were made to brush important issues under the rug in the past. Those involved in this crime should be exposed before the nation. “Justice should not only be done, justice should be seen to be done in Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Case”, Bilawal said.

