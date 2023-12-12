BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Turkiye CG visits Alhamra Arts Centre

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

**LAHORE: The Consul General of Turkiye, Durmus Bastug, visited the Alhamra Arts Centre on a Monday. Upon his arrival, Durmus Bastug was graciously welcomed by the Executive Director of Alhamra, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhary.

The meeting served as a platform to delve into crucial bilateral matters while placing a particular emphasis on enhancing literary and cultural ties between the two nations.**

Expressing his sentiments during the meeting, Executive Director Alhamra, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhary, affirmed the institution’s steadfast commitment to fostering relations with Turkiye. He further said that Alhamra consistently extends a warm welcome to esteemed guests from their brother country, Turkiye.

In response, the Consul General of Turkiye, Durmus Bastug, lauded Alhamra as an optimal venue for the expression of art in its various forms.

He articulated that the Centre stands out as the premier destination to showcase and celebrate diverse artistic endeavors.

Turkiye Turkiye CG Durmus Bastug Alhamra Arts Centre

