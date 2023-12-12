Nawaz to interview candidates from Sindh on 18th

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has called the party’s candidates from Sindh to Lahore for their interview on December 18.

There are over 200 aspirants for the PML-N tickets from Sindh for the next general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024, sources said.

The sources added that Nawaz would visit Sindh after the election campaign for general elections is started.

The sources claimed that the PML-N supremo has assigned special task to party Sindh President Bashir Memon for strengthening roots of the party in Sindh.

