Dec 12, 2023
Pakistan

Court declares illegal marriage case against IK, Bushra admissible

Fazal Sher Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday declared the illegal marriage case against former prime minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi admissible and issued notices to both the accused.

Civil Judge Qudratullah, while announcing its reserved verdict, declared the alleged illegal marriage against Khan and Bushra Bibi, admissible, and issued notice to both the parties.

The complainant, Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with his counsel Rizwan Abbasi.

Rizwan Abbasi while arguing before the court, said that two witnesses appeared in the court, one saw the incident with his own eyes and told the other. To this, the judge said that he should look at the law and what it says.

The judge further said that look into the statement of Maneka there is nothing in it. According to the law, the complainant must have two witnesses in such cases.

The conditions must be met by law, he said, adding that law is clear which we cannot change, judgments are needed when the law is not clear.

Abbasi said that Maneka said that he was informed about adultery. Along with Manekathe condition of two witnesses has been fulfilled, he said. The judge asked whether medical evidence was available regarding the allegation. There will be no need for medical. There is a different explanation regarding medical examination in case of adultery, he said, adding that Maneka was told by his servant he had seen the commission of fornication. Maneka heard about the occurrence of fornication then he became a witness, he said.

During the hearing, Abbasi requested the court to issue notices to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

On this, the judge said that Khawar Maneka cannot be made half complainant and half witness. Later, the court reserved its decision for some time.

After some time, the court declared the petition of Khawar Maneka, admissible and issued notices to the parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

