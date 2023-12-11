CM visits ‘Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road’ project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited both packages of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project for two hours today. CM Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed monitoring of the whole 3.7-km route from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk and from Babu Sabu to Saggian.

He reviewed ongoing construction activities on both the packages. CM monitored construction activities of the side walls of Package 1 along with concrete laying work.

CM reviewed the process of laying boulder frames at the side walls and expressed his satisfaction at the pace of work on the Package 1.

He directed to speed up pace of work on the Package 2 and issued directions to the contractor to complete the project within stipulated time. CM directed Deputy Commissioner to immediately eliminate encroachments on the roads surrounding the project.

CM was given a briefing on the progress being made on the project. On the whole, 24 percent work on the Package 2 project from Babu Sabu to Saggian while 40 percent work on the Package 1 from Saggian to Niazi Chowk has been completed; 33 out of 34 girders of Package 1 whereas 38 out of 51 girders of Package 2 have been completed. Work on others is ongoing. 3100 panels of Package 1 have been installed whereas 551 panels of Package 2 have been installed and 1900 panels are ready.

Work on 9 subways linked with both the packages is ongoing simultaneously. 24 hours work is ongoing with swift pace on the project.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA and concerned officials were also present.

While talking with the media, he stated that 40 percent work on the one package while 24 percent work on the second package has been completed. The Bund Road project will be completed on time and we will continue to update on its progress.

CM informed that he has talked with the Prime Minister regarding early completion of Imamia Colony flyover project. Hopefully, the Prime Minister by taking notice will get the Imamia Colony flyover project completed at the earliest.

I have also talked with the Prime Minister to overcome the shortage of urea fertilizer. The Prime Minister has immediately issued directions to the Federal Ministers regarding urea fertilizer shortage.

CM disclosed that 2 lac tonnes of surplus urea fertilizer will reach at our sea port by 20th December which will eliminate its shortage. It is our utmost strives to overcome the shortage of urea fertilizer soon. Crackdown against urea fertilizer hoarders is ongoing. Prompt steps will be undertaken wherever urea fertilizer shortage occurs in the province.

CM remarked that we are starting our going back journey and will leave after completing the term. Hopefully, whosoever next CM comes will perform nicely.

A project has been launched for the international certification of freelancers. The Punjab government by spending 50- 60 dollars will get international certification of the freelancers.

