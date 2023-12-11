BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-11

PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

NNI Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has welcomed the proposed roadmap of $100 billion exports under Vision Pakistan and said that continuity is essential for the success of such long-term policies.

“After final preparation, it should be declared a national policy and its draft should be protected so that any political situation and change of governments cannot affect it,” these views were expressed in a joint statement by Senior Vice Chairman of the Association Usman Ashraf, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ijazur Rahman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir and Faisal Saeed here on Sunday.

They said that for the successful implementation of such policies, proper representation should be given to the stakeholders and whatever final policy is prepared, it should be presented to the stakeholders for consultation.

Focal persons should be appointed to remove the obstacles created by various government agencies so that there is no hurdle in achieving the export target. They further said that the government should chalk out a program to guide those who are interested in export sector.

All over the world, relief is given to exporters in various terms, so Pakistan should emulate it, especially looking at its rival countries.

They said that we suggest that single country exhibitions should be organized as much as possible and participation of manufacturers and exporters in global exhibitions should be ensured besides providing financial support to exporters interested in participating in international exhibitions so that volume of export should be increased.

Exporters should be provided an effective platform at the government level for advertisement. Along with high-level government delegations visiting different countries, delegations should be dispatched in consultation with export sector organizations.

export Exports PCMEA carpet industry Carpet Training Institute

Comments

1000 characters

PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories