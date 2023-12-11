PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has welcomed the proposed roadmap of $100 billion exports under Vision Pakistan and said that continuity is essential for the success of such long-term policies.

“After final preparation, it should be declared a national policy and its draft should be protected so that any political situation and change of governments cannot affect it,” these views were expressed in a joint statement by Senior Vice Chairman of the Association Usman Ashraf, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ijazur Rahman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir and Faisal Saeed here on Sunday.

They said that for the successful implementation of such policies, proper representation should be given to the stakeholders and whatever final policy is prepared, it should be presented to the stakeholders for consultation.

Focal persons should be appointed to remove the obstacles created by various government agencies so that there is no hurdle in achieving the export target. They further said that the government should chalk out a program to guide those who are interested in export sector.

All over the world, relief is given to exporters in various terms, so Pakistan should emulate it, especially looking at its rival countries.

They said that we suggest that single country exhibitions should be organized as much as possible and participation of manufacturers and exporters in global exhibitions should be ensured besides providing financial support to exporters interested in participating in international exhibitions so that volume of export should be increased.

Exporters should be provided an effective platform at the government level for advertisement. Along with high-level government delegations visiting different countries, delegations should be dispatched in consultation with export sector organizations.